American Red Cross to hold blood donation opportunities in Iowa, as need remains

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Red Cross is adding incentives for blood donors in May as it outlines its upcoming donation opportunities.

It comes at a time when the Red Cross says the need for blood donations remains, especially from those with type O blood.

The organizations also said it’s safe for people to donate, even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Donors who give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper. Anyone who donates from May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email.

Schedule an appointment on RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross has listed the following blood donation opportunities from May 1-15:

Black Hawk County

Cedar Falls - 5/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., College Hill Lutheran Church, 2322 Olive Street

Bremer County

Janesville - 5/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 229 Chestnut St

Butler County

Greene - 5/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 202 W South St.

Clayton County

Edgewood - 5/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Parish Center, 200 Jackson

Garnavillo

5/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 106 W Niagara St, P.O. Box 14

Dubuque County

Farley - 5/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 204 First St NW

Floyd County

Charles City -

5/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 502 N Jackson

5/4/2021: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Charles City High School, 1 Comet Dr

Howard County

Cresco - 5/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MiEnergy Cooperative, 24049 IA 9

Linn County

Cedar Rapids -

5/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Human Services Campus, 317 7th Ave. SE

5/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 3233 Blairs Ferry Rd

5/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Human Services Campus, 317 7th Ave. SE

Hiawatha -

5/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 735, 207 Robins Rd.

Tama County

Traer - 5/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Memorial Building, 414 2nd St

Winneshiek County

Decorah - 5/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stone Ridge Community Church, 1111 Montgomery Street

