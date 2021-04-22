A great dancer and person, friends remember Iowa City woman killed in Taiwan train crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Senéad Short, an Iowa City native, died in a train crash in Taiwan earlier this month. She is missed by those whose lives she touched back home. We are told she was not only a great dancer, but a great person.

Short’s love of dancing started young, but it’s the grace she carried off the stage that those who knew her are remembering most.

“As a human in the building she was something that even I tried to emulate, she walked in with such a mature grace,” Leslie Nolte told TV-9, Owner of Nolte Academy in Coralville.

Short attended Nolte Academy for more than a decade.

“A lot of younger dancers looked up to her, not only just because she did dance almost all of our principal roles in the Nutcracker and any of our various ballet productions, but just as a human,” Jayme Braverman told us, a friend who grew up dancing with Short.

“It was always how can I help? How can I help? With costuming, with sort of chaperoning children back stage,” Nolte explained.

Short continued to help others within the community. She worked for a time at non-profits like Shelter House in Iowa City and CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank who says, “Senéad Short was a dedicated and extremely hard worker during her time at CommUnity and was able to help many people during their time of need. Senead had the most calming and reassuring presence. She truly cared about people to her core and it showed. On behalf of all of us at CommUnity, we offer Senéad’s family and friends our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this difficult time.”

Short graduated with honors from the University of Iowa in 2018 who says, “With her Fulbright Assistantship Award to Taiwan, she was teaching English in Taipei and offering dance and art lessons to children in the community.”

“I knew she always wanted to give back to when I learned that she was teaching dance in Taiwan on her free time, it’s just such a sense of pride,” Nolte told us.

At her studio in Coralville, Nolte plans to offer an annual scholarship in Short’s name for future dance students who travel abroad.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.