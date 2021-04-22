Advertisement

77 inmates at Fort Madison prison given excessive doses of COVID vaccine by mistake

A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort...
A cell block at the new Iowa State Penitentiary seen during a tour for Iowa legislators in Fort Madison on Friday, January 23, 2015. (KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KCRG) - 77 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary were given excessive doses of the COVID vaccine by mistake, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC).

Officials say two medical staffers incorrectly administered the Pfizer vaccine to the prisoners, with the dosage exceeding the amount recommended by the manufacturer.

After learning of the error, the DOC said they immediately contacted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for guidance.

The affected inmates have been notified of the mistake and are being closely monitored by medical staff, officials said. The CDC and Pfizer have advised that they do not expect any major side effects but advised the DOC to closely monitor the inmates for at least 48 hours. The DOC said they plan on conducting medical wellness check-ups routinely for several days.

According to the DOC, the only side effects experienced by the inmates have been those commonly associated with the Pfizer vaccine.

As a result, the DOC has temporarily suspended vaccine administration at the prison while an investigation is conducted.,

The two nursing staff members that administered the vaccines have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the DOC, 200 inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 48 inmates have received their second dose. Department-wide, 1,964 inmates have received their first dose and 214 inmates have received their second dose of the vaccine.

