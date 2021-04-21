Waterloo officials say Chauvin verdict starts accountability, but more work is needed

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo law enforcement and city officials said former Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin’s guilty verdicts were the start of accountability, but want this success to continue, so a death like the one George Floyd suffered doesn’t happen in Waterloo.

“I spoke to several deputies in my office, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol and asked after hearing that verdict what would you want them to hear from your Cedar Valley law enforcement,” said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. “Resoundingly, they all said please tell them justice has been served.”

Around 50 people gathered in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo accompanied by policymakers and law enforcement. They then marched to the amphitheater. Among them was Aquonn Williams of Waterloo.

“Every time I see those lights come on behind my car, I think to myself this will be the moment I die,” he said. This may be the moment that I can’t call my mom and tell her I love her. This might be the time I can’t call my brother or anyone in my family. It makes me feel like no one in the world can hear me when that happens.”

Williams watched the trial unfold and said the outcome of three guilty verdicts gives him hope.

“I don’t think this was a celebration because George Floyd’s death wasn’t something to celebrate about,” he said. “However, accountability in these verdicts was something to celebrate. When you start to feel that moment of accountability happening, that was when you started to feel live starting to become, more equal for every single person.”

From guilty verdicts in Minneapolis to policy changes in Waterloo, those in positions to make change said there needed to be better policing, so equity was achievable.

“This can’t be black lives versus blue lives,” said Mayor Quenton Hart. It was about all our lives, and we wanted to make sure justice was served.”

Williams said that verdict was what he and many others needed to said accountability needed to be the norm.

“It’s time to make it a consistent thing, “Williams said. “We got one test done, that was getting justice, and now it was time for another step, consistency.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.