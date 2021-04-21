UnityPoint offering walk-in vaccines in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint announced that people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are able to walk in without an appointment and receive the vaccine at certain locations.

The announcement comes as the supply of the vaccines continues to increase.

UnityPoint said anyone age 16 and over can walk in to receive a vaccine between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at UnityPoint Clinic Express – United Medical Park located at 1731 W Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo. You can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.