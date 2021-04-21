Advertisement

UnityPoint offering walk-in vaccines in Waterloo

Vaccines For All Adults
Vaccines For All Adults
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint announced that people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are able to walk in without an appointment and receive the vaccine at certain locations.

The announcement comes as the supply of the vaccines continues to increase.

UnityPoint said anyone age 16 and over can walk in to receive a vaccine between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at UnityPoint Clinic Express – United Medical Park located at 1731 W Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo. You can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A crash.
Driver of semi tanker killed in Johnson County rollover crash
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A still image from surveillance video, released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, showing...
Cedar Rapids Police renew call for help finding driver in motorcycle hit-and-run

Latest News

Grand River Medical Group operated the first walk-in clinic on Tuesday.
Dubuque County sets up first walk-in vaccine clinic in efforts to make vaccines more widely available
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for police reform following Chauvin verdict
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week
Cedar Rapids authorities identify man killed in shooting