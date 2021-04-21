Tyson extends COVID-19 vaccinations to families of employees

SPRINGDALE, AK (KWQC) - First employees, now their families are being invited to Tyson Foods plants to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The meatpacking company says it is among the first to extend onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to family members of employees or others in their household. Vaccines will be available, per state and local guidelines at all future Tyson Foods vaccination events.

According to a news release, the expanded benefit, believed to be one of the first of its kind, started recently at Tyson Foods vaccination events in Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, where team members, as well as family and household members were vaccinated.

“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ Chief Medical Officer.

United Food and Commercial Workers International Vice President Mark Lauritsen said, “As the largest union for America’s meatpacking workers, UFCW welcomes this important step by Tyson to increase vaccine access for many of the brave essential workers we represent, as well as their families.”

Nearly 40,000 Tyson Foods employees have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or in nearby facilities. In addition to offering free, on-site vaccinations, the company is also compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Since spring 2020, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to enhance its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. Tyson Foods has also expanded its health services staff.

In our area, Tyson has facilities in Joslin, Illinois and Columbus Junction, Iowa.

