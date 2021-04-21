Suspect in Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s death released from hospital and taken into police custody

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith has been released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

Officials say Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Wednesday and transported by law enforcement to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, where he made his initial appearance.

Lang was initially hospitalized and in critical condition after being shot by officers during the standoff that Sgt. Smith was killed in.

Thomas is facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder and Assault On A Peace Officer. He has been transported to the Black Hawk County Jail where he is being held on a $3,000,000 cash bond.

