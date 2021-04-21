Advertisement

Suspect in Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s death released from hospital and taken into police custody

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith has been released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

Officials say Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Wednesday and transported by law enforcement to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, where he made his initial appearance.

Lang was initially hospitalized and in critical condition after being shot by officers during the standoff that Sgt. Smith was killed in.

Thomas is facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder and Assault On A Peace Officer. He has been transported to the Black Hawk County Jail where he is being held on a $3,000,000 cash bond.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and taken into police custody for the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)

