Reynolds orders Iowa flags at half-staff in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right,...
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, laughs, as his former Vice President Walter Mondale speaks during a reopening ceremony for the newly resigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Carter was also celebrating his 85th birthday. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Vice President, U.S. Senator, and former Presidential candidate Walter Mondale.

Mondale died on Monday, April 19th, at the age of 93.

All flags in Iowa are ordered to be lowered, effective immediately, until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Mondale served as Vice President under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981 and as U.S. Senator representing Minnesota from 1964 to 1976. Mondale won the Democratic nomination for President in 1984, before losing to then-President Ronald Reagan. He also served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan and as the Attorney General for the State of Minnesota.

Reynolds’ order is issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

