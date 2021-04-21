Proposed fireworks ban in Waterloo fails

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo will not put into place a ban on fireworks in the city.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the city council reached the decision on Monday.

Some officials criticized the loud noises, environmental impacts, and people who violate regulations.

The current ordinance allows people to set off fireworks from July 3-5, and between two different time periods.

The city decided to allow fireworks in 2019.

