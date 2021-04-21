Poll: Demand for COVID-19 vaccines may be politically motivated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials across the nation say the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is slowing down with many appointments unfilled.

This comes as the U.S. still leads the way in coronavirus cases worldwide with more than 31 million. But a new poll shows the demand for coronavirus vaccines may be politically motivated.

A Quinnipiac Poll shows 45 percent of Republicans say they do not plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine right now. That’s compared to 27 percent of Americans overall.

Another poll shows peoples’ desire to get vaccinated was not impacted by the pause in Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

In Iowa, more than two million doses have been administered.

