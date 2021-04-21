Advertisement

Police looking into death of teen at Iowa hog facility

(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was found unconscious at a hog facility building in northern Iowa.

Television station WHO-TV reports that 17-year-old Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo, of Rockwell City, was found just after 9 p.m. Monday unconscious on the ground of the facility in rural Swea City.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was helping to clean and power wash the facility when she was found by someone who was also working in the area.

Lerdo was taken to a hospital in Algona, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say an autopsy has been ordered to determine her cause of death.

