New record lows this morning, chilly air continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids set a new record low this morning along with Waterloo. Iowa City tied the record. Look for increasing clouds today with highs only in the mid-upper 40s. There are some snow showers off to our west and given their path, should largely miss our area through the day. Plan on another cold night in the 20s, then a nice rebound with April sunshine tomorrow. Some isolated spots may hit 60 tomorrow afternoon. Things cool slightly on Friday as a weak system gives us a few isolated showers. The weekend continues to look pretty quiet with highs generally in the 50s. Next week, a big push of warmth is likely and with moisture increasing, we may get back into some thunderstorms again.

