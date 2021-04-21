Iowa State University begins student COVID-19 vaccinations

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University says it hopes to vaccinate thousands of students during one of the largest clinics in the state.

Iowa State planned on giving Johnson & Johnson shots, so students could just get one dose.

That all changed last week when the FDA and the CDC paused the use of the J&J vaccine. So now they’re administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The idea is to try to get as many vaccinated as they can before students head home at the end of the school year.

There have been some reports that show younger people aren’t as interested in getting the vaccine. But That doesn’t seem to be the case at ISU.

“We haven’t seen a ton of hesitancy from our students,” ISU Student Health Vice President Erin Baldwin said. “I think they’re really excited to have the traditional ISU experience again, and they know the vaccine is how we get to that point.”

ISU plans to give more than 2,000 vaccine doses a day, but that depends on the supply.

