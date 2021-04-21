Advertisement

Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 631 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths and 631 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 361,314 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,893 people have died with the virus.

A total of 3,267 individuals were reportedly tested over the last 24 hours, according to state data. A total of 1,689,310 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.3 percent.

The state reported 219 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 38 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 54 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

A total of 895,872 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,084,341 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

