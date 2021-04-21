Iowa man gave false identity after arrest following pursuit, Nebraska State Patrol says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that a man they arrested last week after a pursuit in west Omaha will also be charged with providing a false identity.

Previously wanted on an arrest warrant out of Iowa, Jeremy Binns, 43, is now facing additional charges of criminal impersonation, obstruction, and providing false information after he was apprehended following a pursuit last week, NSP said Tuesday.

According to an NSP news release, a trooper attempted a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, after noticing a driver of a Buick Regal had no license plates on the vehicle. But the man refused to pull over, instead fleeing north on 132nd Street from West Center Road, the report states.

The trooper pursued the vehicle, which continued eastbound on West Dodge Road traveling at least 100 miles per hour during the chase. Reaching 90th Street, the driver made a U-turn, traveling west on Dodge and exiting at 132nd Street, the NSP reported. Attempting another U-turn, the vehicle hit a curbed median and was disabled.

The driver then ran into a nearby business park, where Omaha Police officers were able to apprehend him, according to the report.

Authorities said the man had methamphetamine and was arrested on charges of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, and no valid registration.

“He was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital for medical clearance and then lodged in Douglas County Corrections,” the release states.

On Tuesday, NSP said they had received information that the man they arrested in last week’s chase had provided a false identity to authorities as well as hospital and jail personnel. According to NSP, while Binns resembled the Omaha man whose identity he provided, the other man had no involvement in the case.

“At the direction of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, troopers have added charges of criminal impersonation, obstruction, and providing false information,” the NSP release states. “Binns also faces charges of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation, and no valid registration in connection with Wednesday night’s pursuit and arrest.”

Binns is still being detained at Douglas County Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.