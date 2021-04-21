Frosty weather continues tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The frosty mornings of the week are nearing an end. After Thursday morning you can safely uncover the plants for a while a slow climb in temperature is expected. Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature jump into the upper 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon. A weak system pushed moisture through on Friday resulting in an isolated shower chance. Warm this on the way to start next week as a strong southerly wind brings highs well into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.