Fourth finalist for University of Iowa president announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents announced Daniel Clay, Ph.D, as the fourth finalist in the search for the next president of the University of Iowa.

Daniel Clay, Ph.D., is the Dean of the College of Education at the University of Iowa. In a press release, the Board of Regents said he will make a campus visit to meet with faculty, staff and students on April 22 and 23.

Clay will also be participating in a public forum at 3:30 p.m. on April 22. The forum will be live-streamed on the UI presidential search website and the Board of Regents’ website. A limited number of people will be able to attend in person due to pandemic mitigation measures.

The other finalists named by the University include:

The Board of Regents said it plans to meet on April 29-30 to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists, and a selection will be made on April 30.

For more information visit presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu.

