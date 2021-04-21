Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What next after Chauvin’s conviction on 3 counts?

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd had three counts to consider and returned guilty verdicts on all three.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

The case came down to two key questions: Did Chauvin cause Floyd’s death and were his actions reasonable? Each charge required a different element of proof as to Chauvin’s state of mind.

Chauvin was taken into custody after Tuesday’s verdict.

Now a judge will gather information from attorneys before issuing a sentence.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years on the most serious count.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in 32nd street shooting
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit
A Cedar Rapids man had two vehicles stolen from his driveway in a week, and it’s all on camera.
Cedar Rapids man has two vehicles stolen from driveway in a week

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
White House aims to make it easier for people to get vaccine
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews joint session speech
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews joint session speech
Vice President Kamala Harris tours Thomas Built Buses, Monday, April 19, 2021, in High Point,...
Democrats push $25B to electrify school buses, a Biden priority
Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 631 more cases Wednesday
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes its way past the Round...
On 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for ‘support and kindness’