EXPLAINER: What next after Chauvin’s conviction on 3 counts?
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 12 jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd had three counts to consider and returned guilty verdicts on all three.
Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.
The case came down to two key questions: Did Chauvin cause Floyd’s death and were his actions reasonable? Each charge required a different element of proof as to Chauvin’s state of mind.
Chauvin was taken into custody after Tuesday’s verdict.
Now a judge will gather information from attorneys before issuing a sentence.
Chauvin faces up to 40 years on the most serious count.
