Ex-Iowa school janitor who sexually abused child gets prison

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Des Moines Public Schools janitor convicted of sexually abusing a young child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 43-year-old Jesse Allen McIntosh, of Des Moines, was sentenced last week, after pleading guilty earlier this month to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. McIntosh was arrested and charged in February with two county of second-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

Officials said the abuse took place in a Des Moines house.

District officials say McIntosh was placed on leave following his arrest and fired upon his conviction.

