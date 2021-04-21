Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Body camera video shows a Columbus officer fatally shoot a teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife.
A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she was shot and fell. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.
The release of the footage so quickly after the shooting is a departure from police protocol but comes amid heightened tension between Columbus police and the community they serve.
