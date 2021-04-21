Cedar Rapids police arrest two men, recover two stolen trucks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Surveillance footage and a GPS tracker assisted Cedar Rapids police in recovering two stolen trucks Wednesday and arresting the two men who stole them.

In a press release, officials said 22-year-old Kyle Netolicky, of Cedar Rapids, and 42-year-old Joshua Visek, of Shellsburg, were each arrested on two counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said they had taken a report of a 2009 Ford F-150 having been stolen from a northwest Cedar Rapids neighborhood on April 13. The keys were reportedly left inside, but the owner said the doors were locked and accessible by keypad. There was also a 9mm handgun in the center console at the time of the theft. Surveillance footage identified the two suspects.

On Tuesday police received a report of a stolen 2019 Chevy Silverado from the 400 block of Hawkeye Downs Road SW.

Officials said surveillance video showed the suspects pull up in the missing Ford F-150. One of the suspects got out and drove away in the Silverado.

However, police were able to track the Silverado to the 2400 block of Ivanhoe Road SW near Ely, because the vehicle was equipped with a GPS tracker.

Law enforcement went to the address at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and arrested Netolicky and Visek and recovered both stolen vehicles. The handgun that was stolen along with the F-150 was found in a brush pile near the stolen Silverado. Visek was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

In addition to the theft and drug related charges, Netolicky also faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons and interference with official acts.

Officials said Visek had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical condition that was allegedly due to taking a prescription medication and methamphetamine.

