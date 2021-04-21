Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police arrest Montana man for derecho repair scam

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a Montana man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 following the August derecho.

Officials say 56-year-old William Hurlbut is charged with 1st degree theft.

A victim filed a theft report last December claiming he signed a contract with Hurlbut in September for roof and siding repairs for his home.

The victim gave Hurlbut a down payment of nearly $10,000 along with several blank checks totaling nearly $20,000.

Police say no repairs were ever made and no materials were delivered.

Police urge people to report *a dishonest contractor to the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or 1-515-281-5926.

Dishonest contractors can also be reported at iowaattorneygeneral.gov.

