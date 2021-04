CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates for Social Justice will hold a “Rally to Unite” Saturday at 4 p.m. at Greene Square Park.

The description of the event says “Come together to honor lives lost to police brutality. Hear how to be effective allies.”

“We Are CR,” Marion Alliance and Coe College will also take part.

Calling our community in a rally for UNITY!! Coming this weekend, unite with us. Speakers will share, we will honor those lost to brutality, and we will reach for change, one person at a time. Posted by Advocates for Social Justice on Monday, April 19, 2021

