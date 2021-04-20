Two Des Moines men charged with committing hate crime after assault, yelling slurs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Des Moines men face charges of committing a hate crime after attacking a man while yelling racial slurs.

Criminal complaints show 49-year-old Robert Shelton and 35-year-old Joseph Rossing now face multiple charges including criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury - violation of individual rights, and willful injury.

The alleged incident reportedly happened in the 4000 block of NE 46th Street at around 9:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the two men began attacking the victim, who is Black, while he was in his car. The two reportedly broke the car door, punching and kicking him while yelling racial slurs.

The victim sustained facial injuries that left blood on the road, his car and his shirt.

Criminal complaints say several witnesses stated they saw the incident happen.

Rossing also faces charges of Child Endangerment. Criminal complaints said Rossing was looking after the 9-year-old son of his girlfriend when he left the child in his vehicle far from home for more than an hour in an unfamiliar neighborhood. The child was reportedly at the scene of the assault and willful injury.

