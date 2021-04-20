Advertisement

Teen’s death puts focus on split-second police decisions

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, on March 29, 2021, in Chicago.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The graphic video of a police officer shooting a 13-year-old Chicago boy puts a microscope on split-second decisions with far-reaching consequences.

Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened in those tense final moments of Adam Toledo’s life.

But the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn’t given more time to comply, and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

Toledo was shot less than a second after he appeared to drop a handgun, turn toward the officer and begin raising his hands.

