Suspect in Iowa plant killing not competent to stand trial

The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a man suspected of killing a coworker at a northern Iowa meat processing plant too mentally unfit to stand trial.

Television station WHO-TV reports that on Friday, a judge ordered 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center.

The judge found that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge brought against him.

He was charged after the February stabbing death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove.

