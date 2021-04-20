Advertisement

Some snow far south, chilly air continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another chilly day in the 40s. Our far south may get grazed by a snow shower this morning, but much of the activity will be found over northern Missouri. The clouds will hold pretty tough once again. Looking ahead to tonight, a freeze warning is in effect. Any plants that happen to be left out tonight and tomorrow night risk being damaged. You’re encouraged to either bring them in if possible or cover them if they are already in a garden. The cold pattern will relax a bit by Thursday as sunny sky pushes highs well into the 50s. This weekend, plan on highs into the 50s with another weak front in the area. By the beginning of next week, gusty south winds should help push temperatures back to around 70. Have a good day!

