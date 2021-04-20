Advertisement

Minority Leader McCarthy aims to censure Rep. Waters over protest comments

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely try to force a House vote to censure Democratic Rep....
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely try to force a House vote to censure Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters after she called for protesters to "get more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the killing of George Floyd.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House aides say Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely try to push a vote to censure Representative Maxine Waters.

He had introduced the resolution Monday following Waters’ comments over the weekend.

She had called for protesters to “get more confrontational” if Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the killing of George Floyd.

The California Democrat says she was asking people to confront the U.S. Justice System in a non-violent way.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit
A crash.
Driver of semi tanker killed in Johnson County rollover crash
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man killed in farm accident in Bremer County
A still image from surveillance video, released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, showing...
Cedar Rapids Police renew call for help finding driver in motorcycle hit-and-run
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Latest News

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
Agency finds 'possible link' between blood clots and J&J COVID-19 vaccine