Minority Leader McCarthy aims to censure Rep. Waters over protest comments

(CNN) - House aides say Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely try to push a vote to censure Representative Maxine Waters.

He had introduced the resolution Monday following Waters’ comments over the weekend.

She had called for protesters to “get more confrontational” if Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the killing of George Floyd.

The California Democrat says she was asking people to confront the U.S. Justice System in a non-violent way.

