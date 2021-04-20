Advertisement

Judge in Chauvin trial calls Waters’ comments ‘abhorrent’

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reads instructions to the jury...
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reads instructions to the jury before closing arguments, Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd says recent comments by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters are “abhorrent” and says they could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned.

The California Democrat had joined protesters on Saturday and pressed for protests to escalate if Derek Chauvin was not found guilty on murder charges.

But Judge Peter Cahill showed frustration with the rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations.

Chauvin’s defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters’ comments.

Cahill denied the motion.

