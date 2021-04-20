Iowa Workforce Development denies data breach, but sees increase in fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowans say they are locked out of their Iowa Workforce Development accounts and can’t receive their unemployment benefits.

Royce Sanks of Marion is a disabled veteran receiving weekly benefits. He said when he called to file his weekly claim, the agency told him the information on his account had changed.

Sanks has gone three weeks without receiving payment and has since filed a police report.

Afterwards, he said he learned his account information changed to an address he lived at eight years ago.

“For them to be such a big company and for so many people’s information to... get out there is just kind of frightening,” Sanks said.

Iowa Workforce Development says it has not suffered a data breach. But it says it is reporting an increase in recent fraudulent activity related to unemployment insurance.

This includes claims filed using stolen identities or authorized access to someone’s account.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.