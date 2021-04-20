Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 549 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 549 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 360,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,886 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 3,082 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,686,043 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.1 percent.

The state reported 215 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

A total of 886,340 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,066,971 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

