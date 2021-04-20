Iowa health officials host COVID-19 vaccine info sessions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Health officials are working to debunk myths and fears surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a virtual meeting on Monday, state health department officials answered questions on the vaccine.

The department is working to educate people through social media, county health departments, and information sessions.

Amid the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause, more Iowans are reportedly hesitant to get vaccinated.

One health official says talking about it is a step in the right direction.

“And so I think what’s important is this, is talking about it, right. Whether it’s talking with your health care provided, taking with your local public health partners,” said Dr. Caitlin S. Pedati with Iowa Dept. of Public Health.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 882,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated.

IDPH will be hosting a third session in Spanish on Saturday on its Facebook page.

