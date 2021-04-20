Advertisement

How to protect your plants with upcoming freeze

Indoor plant sales increasing
Indoor plant sales increasing(KTUU)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A freeze will be likely tonight as clouds will clear out and allow our temperatures to drop well below the freezing point for multiple hours. A Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight for most of eastern Iowa because of this.

If you have any plants that have sprouted early or potted plants outside you will want to make sure that you protect them from any damage.

A frost can cause damage to the edge of plants, leaves, and blossoms, where a freeze causes the water inside of the plant to freeze and damages the vascular system, and it’s hard for plants to recover after that.

Here are a few ways to protect your plants. If you can bring them inside, go ahead and do that. If they are outside, cover them with a lightweight cloth or sheet, avoid plastic. Also, make sure the cover doesn’t directly touch the plants.

