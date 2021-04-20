Hills Bank looking to hire more than a dozen employees throughout the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bryce Dake usually starts off his day at Hills Bank with a cup of coffee. He’s been a retail banker at the Blairs Ferry Road NE location for about four and a half years. After the cup of coffee, he gets to work.

“You’ll log into your computer, get into all the programs you’re going to need for that day,” he said. “Ultimately what you’re going to do is get ready on the teller line. My job primarily is on the teller line. "

While four and a half years may seem like a short amount of time, he’s really grown into his role within the company.

“The fun thing about it is I can do everything all the way up to home equity, so whatever that customer needs we’re ultimately able to help them,” he said.

Across all of its operations, Hills Bank has about 534 employees. There are about 14 positions open right now. They range from the customer contact center to bank tellers, who are the front end of the operations.

“You gotta be fast yet also accurate and ultimately Hills’ focus is service at the end of the day,” Dake said.

He says business has been busy lately.

“Thankfully, our customers have been very patient with us, with the lobbies closing, opening back up,” he said. “For a while, we were doing everything through the drive-thru, and at that point, it was go, go, go 10 hours a day.”

Dake says he didn’t really have any banking experience, but that didn’t stop him from getting the job.

“Training wise, it’s really been Hills who gave me my knowledge and the tools necessary to do my job on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “They give you all the tools...it’s what you do with them.”

He says the process to learn and grow with int the company is very hands-on, and it’s easy to move up.

“What’s your five-year goal? I wanted to be a lender,” he said. So for the last 4.5 years, they’ve been doing nothing but preparing me to be a mortgage lender and commercial lender.”

For more information about careers at Hills Bank, click or tap here.

