Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Suspect attempts to drown K-9 officer during chase

By WEWS Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WEWS) - A K-9 officer in an Ohio community is doing OK after a suspect allegedly tried to drown them.

The incident has outraged deputies, who consider the suspect’s actions an attack on an officer.

“We definitely think he is a part of the department, which he is, and he’s just like any other officer,” said Capt. Kevin Ross with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

It began Friday morning after a 911 call reported a burglary at a trailer home. The sheriff’s office responded and activated their drone, which tracked the suspect, identified as Shane McCloud, to a wooded area.

The chase, which lasted for about an hour, continued to a creek, and K-9 officer Blek was deployed.

Disturbing drone video shows the moment the suspect grabbed Blek and held him under water for several seconds.

Deputies immediately came to his rescue.

“By that time, we had officers jumping in once the dog went under,” Ross said. “We had three or four officers that had jumped in the creek to save the dog.”

After Blek was let go, he appeared disoriented as he walked toward the bank.

McCloud was apprehended and arrested on multiple charges, including burglary and fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with assault for the attack on Blek.

Blek was taken to the veterinarian afterwards to be checked out. Along with a limp and some soreness, his trainer said the vet told him to watch out for possible water in Blek’s lungs.

He is reported to be doing fine and is back on the job with the sheriff’s office. His fellow officers are grateful to have him around after surviving this frightening ordeal.

“It takes a lot of bravery and a lot of heart that this K-9 has,” Ross said.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit
A crash.
Driver of semi tanker killed in Johnson County rollover crash
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man killed in farm accident in Bremer County
A still image from surveillance video, released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, showing...
Cedar Rapids Police renew call for help finding driver in motorcycle hit-and-run
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Latest News

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden praying for ‘right verdict’ in Chauvin trial
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
Agency finds 'possible link' between blood clots and J&J COVID-19 vaccine