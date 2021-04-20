Freeze Warning in affect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We continue to see cold air remain in place tonight and tomorrow. Highs remain in the 40s with lows in the 20s. Tonight and tomorrow night we will drop to near-record levels. Along with that, a freeze warning is in effect. This means any plants that you may have put out will need to be protected from widespread frost and freezing conditions. Hope for warmer weather is on the horizon with the upper 50s this weekend and 70s by Tuesday. Have a great night!

