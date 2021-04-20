Freeze likely tonight & Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon, where a few breaks may be possible. Otherwise, another chilly afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for tonight as a freeze is likely as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s. If you have any sensitive plants, bring them inside or cover them up. This will be the same story for Wednesday night as well.

Wednesday looks to be our last cooler day as highs will stay in the upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Another system brings the chance of rain on Friday, but temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend and we’ll be up in the 60s and 70s next week.

