Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police identify victim in 32nd street shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the identity of the 26-year-old man killed in a shooting at 1655 32nd Street NE last week.

Officials said Davvion Izael Flemings suffered several gunshot wounds and later died at the scene on April 15. Officials received a report of the shots fired at around 9:38 p.m.

Investigating officers said they found shell casings in the backyard near the house and detached garage. Officials believe this to have been a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests made in connection to this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit
A crash.
Driver of semi tanker killed in Johnson County rollover crash
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man killed in farm accident in Bremer County
A still image from surveillance video, released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, showing...
Cedar Rapids Police renew call for help finding driver in motorcycle hit-and-run
Jerime and Bracken Mitchell
Jerime Mitchell reacts to settling Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Latest News

Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 549 more cases
The number of unemployed Iowans is going down after an increase the week before.
Iowa Workforce Development denies data breach, but sees increase in fraud
Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
Two Des Moines men charged with committing hate crime after assault, yelling slurs
New data shows COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women