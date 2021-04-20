Advertisement

Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

Kim Horrigan, left, sits with her son Conor Horrigan, 8, both of Quincy, Mass., as Conor does...
Kim Horrigan, left, sits with her son Conor Horrigan, 8, both of Quincy, Mass., as Conor does math homework at their home, in Quincy, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Kim said she and her husband have struggled all year with their decision to keep their 8-year-old son in remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian harassment.

Some Asian American parents say they’re content to keep their children at home attending classes online, especially with the school year rapidly winding down and COVID-19 cases on the rise in places. Others are relenting to adolescents seeking normalcy.

Asian American students have the highest rates of remote learning nationally.

Just 15% of Asian American fourth graders were attending classes in-person as of February, compared with more than half of white fourth graders.

