After several stops around the league, former Hawkeye Tyler Cook finds home with Detroit Pistons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “This game and this business, it’s not easy,” said former Iowa basketball player Tyler Cook, who’s entering his second season in the NBA.

“You have to be really mentally strong and locked in on whatever your goal is.”

Cook has certainly faced the hardships the NBA can bring. He’s already on his fourth team, but it hasn’t stopped him from chasing his longtime dream.

“When I got here, my goal wasn’t to just be in the NBA no more, I wanted to be the best at what I do,” he said.

This season, Cook has made quite a few stops from the G-League to the NBA. In November, he was signed by the Iowa Wolves out of the G-League. A month later, the team waived him, but then re-signed him again in January. The league played its season in a bubble down in Orlando, Florida. In February, Cook signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t receive another contract after that and became a free agent. Then in March, the Detroit Pistons signed him to a 10-day contract. The team then signed him to another 10-day contract, and then on Apr. 7, he was signed to a multi-year deal.

“One thing I learned is to try and stay focused on every day and being the best you can be every day with whatever opportunity you get,” Cook said.

On Monday, he made his first career start in the NBA for the Pistons in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished with 12 points and three rebounds while playing 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.