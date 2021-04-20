43 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as more Iowans get vaccinated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As more Iowans are continuing to get vaccinated, 43 counties declined their allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for the week of April 19th.

Those counties were Adams, Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fremont, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Ida, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sac, Sioux, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Webster, Winnebago and Woodbury.

That’s more than double the number of counties that declined vaccine doses last week. Those counties were Adair, Cass, Clay, Crawford, Davis, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Sac, Union, Webster, Winnebago and Woodbury.

Sarah Ekstrand, who is a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said these counties declining vaccines are doing exactly what the state has asked for them to do.

“When a county cannot ensure the ability to administer all of the allocated doses, we ask them to decline doses so those doses can be allocated to areas of the state with a high demand,” Ekstrand said. “These counties will continue to receive a weekly allocation with the option to decline doses or accept doses as the need within each county may fluctuate.”

Sam Jarvis, who is with Johnson County Public Health, told us it expects to see more doses from smaller counties declining doses. However, doesn’t know how much its allotment will increase.

Most of those counties that turned down the vaccine are in Northwest Iowa. Aaron Scherer, who is a researcher at the University of Iowa, tries to find ways to use psychology to increase the use of vaccinations. He said a lot of research has been done on how to get parents to vaccinate their kids. So, states are trying to figure out what would make adults want to get vaccinated on the fly.

”I mean we have our standard playbook, but when it comes to vaccines but again, it’s based on childhood vaccines,” Scherer said. ”And adults think different on their own vaccination versus vaccinating their kids.”

Scherer said doctors and other health care providers can combat disinformation on social media through conversations with vaccine-hesitant patients.

Iowa is also conducting information sessions to put out the facts on COVID-19 vaccines. You can sign-up here.

