WWII veteran escorted 1,000 miles to return to rest home in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran is moved halfway across the United States so that his final wishes could be honored.

After traveling more than a thousand miles, Veteran Master Sergeant Lawrence Taylor is finally back at home in Kentucky, now laid to rest right next to his mother.

Hundreds of people gathered to be a part of the procession along Bardstown Road, making its final stop in Louisville at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

“We came out here to be a part of his extended family,” Johnathan Brown said. “He outlived his entire family, but he will never outlive the family that he has with the veterans.”

Brown came to see the last leg of “The Final Mile”, a 1,056-mile journey that sent Taylor across the United States escorted by volunteers of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Taylor, who served in the US Air Force, was 97 and lived in Sarasota, Florida.

He survived his entire family. The only people left to honor his final wishes of being buried here in Louisville were his brothers-in-arms and his caretaker.

As Taylor’s motorcade passed through each state, police, volunteers and many military organizations escorted his remains to each state’s line.

At the time of his death, Taylor had no clue he would be honored in this way.

“I think he would be blown away, honestly, I really do,” Brown said. “I don’t think he would have ever expected this. This little old man from Shepherds Hill, I’m blown away by it and I think he would be too.”

