Risk of frost and freezing conditions through midweek

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold is the weather word for the early part of the week. Northwest wind remains in place dropping lows tonight near the freezing mark of 32. Also tonight a second system pushes to the southeast of the state bringing more precipitation. Impacts in our viewing area will be minimal if at all with the best chance for flurries in far southern Iowa through Tuesday morning. Highs pressure keeps our weather quiet through the middle of the week. As the high slides farther east highs rebound back to near 60.

