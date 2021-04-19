Advertisement

Man killed in farm accident in Bremer County

Apr. 19, 2021
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after an apparent farming accident north of Waverly on Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:00 p.m. on April 15, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a “farm implement-related medical emergency” in the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue near Waverly. Deputies arrived to find that a man had been working on a field planter when a jack lifting it up moved, causing the equipment to fall on the man and kill him.

The man was identified as Dale Clewell, 63, of Waverly.

Officials said the death appears to be an accident. An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Waverly Ambulance, Waverly Fire Department, and Plainfield First Responders assisted in the emergency response.

