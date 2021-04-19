Isolated rain/snow showers & a cool afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be another cold April week in eastern Iowa. Expect cloudy skies through the afternoon. As this cold front pushes through, isolated rain and snow showers will continue to stay possible. Impacts look to be minor if anything due to the warm ground and warm pavement temperatures.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 30s. Isolated flurries may be possible south of I-80 early Tuesday, otherwise, the rest of the area looks to stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A Freeze Watch goes into effect tomorrow night as a freeze is likely around the area as temperatures fall into the mid-20s. Another freeze will be possible Wednesday night as well. Highs stay in the 40s through mid-week, before rising into the upper 50s by the end of the week.

