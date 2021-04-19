Advertisement

Isolated rain or snow possible today, chilly weather holds on

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cold start to the week, at least by April standards. Highs will be about 20 degrees below seasonal normals the next couple days. A cold front moving through today may produce an isolated rain or snow shower in the area, though impacts are expected to be minimal, if you even see much precipitation at all. Tonight into tomorrow, a second system pushes along the cold front and may produce a snow shower over far southern Iowa. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time given the fast speed of the system and warm ground temperatures. Look for a freeze tomorrow night and possibly again Wednesday night over much of eastern Iowa. Temperatures should rebound back to the 50s by Thursday.

