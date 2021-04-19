Advertisement

Iowa reports 168 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 0 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 168 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 360,134 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,881 people have died with the virus.

The state reported a total of 1,112 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,682,961 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.1 percent.

The state reported 205 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 27 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

A total of 882,783 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 2,060,963 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

