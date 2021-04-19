Iowa City woman sentenced to prison term on fraud charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for Health Care Fraud and False Statements.

Officials said an investigation revealed that 44-year-old Tykeese McCray completed application paperwork for the Section 8 Housing Assistance Program fraudulently, and that she did so on the initial application and the annual recertification forms. McCray also reportedly falsified forms for food assistance benefits, child care assistance and medical insurance through Medicaid.

Officials report McCray purposefully did not list her husband as a household member, and she did not include his income on forms that would determine her eligibility. She also reportedly indicated she was single rather than being married.

In total, officials said McCray received $118,943.19 in assistance.

McCray was ordered to serve three months in prison, and will serve a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $118,943.19 and $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

