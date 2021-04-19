Advertisement

Iowa City woman sentenced to prison term on fraud charges

An Iowa City woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for Health Care Fraud and False...
An Iowa City woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for Health Care Fraud and False Statements.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for Health Care Fraud and False Statements.

Officials said an investigation revealed that 44-year-old Tykeese McCray completed application paperwork for the Section 8 Housing Assistance Program fraudulently, and that she did so on the initial application and the annual recertification forms. McCray also reportedly falsified forms for food assistance benefits, child care assistance and medical insurance through Medicaid.

Officials report McCray purposefully did not list her husband as a household member, and she did not include his income on forms that would determine her eligibility. She also reportedly indicated she was single rather than being married.

In total, officials said McCray received $118,943.19 in assistance.

McCray was ordered to serve three months in prison, and will serve a three-year term of supervised release following the prison term. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $118,943.19 and $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigned from her position on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig resigns
Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
“It is very too close to home” Neighbors say they’re shocked after homicide in northeast Cedar Rapids
generic
Omaha woman dead inside submerged car in Iowa town
(File graphic)
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
Another nice day across the area.
Another pleasant day to enjoy, before some big changes

Latest News

Iowa couple accused of abusing teen found zip-tied to chair
(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at clinic in Cedar Rapids this week
COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa reports 168 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
City of Cedar Rapids agrees to $8 million settlement in Jerime Mitchell lawsuit