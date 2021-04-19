Advertisement

Four COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Dubuque this week

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque can go to a series of free walk-in and drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The first is Tuesday from noon - 5 p.m. in the former Younker’s women’s store in Kennedy Mall.

Another is happening Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the same location.

On Thursday a clinic is happening from noon - 7 p.m. at Grand River Center Vaccination Clinic parking garage.

And a fourth is taking place Saturday 8 a.m. - noon, at the Younkers location.

For more information, click here.

