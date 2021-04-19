EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is estimating that 150,000 Russian troops have already amassed for the biggest military buildup ever near Ukraine’s borders and that it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation.

At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the condition of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety.

Despite the worrisome developments, Borrell said that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be slapped on Russia.

