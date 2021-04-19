Advertisement

EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks as he attends a meeting of EU foreign...
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks as he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, April 19, 2021. European Union foreign ministers on Monday assessed the bloc's strategy towards Russia in the wake of the military buildup on Ukraine's borders and amid the weakening health of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)(FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is estimating that 150,000 Russian troops have already amassed for the biggest military buildup ever near Ukraine’s borders and that it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation.

At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the condition of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety.

Despite the worrisome developments, Borrell said that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be slapped on Russia.

